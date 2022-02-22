Sony Declares Uncharted A 'New Hit Movie Franchise'

The "Uncharted" game series tells the story of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, supposed descendant of Sir Francis Drake, who alongside his mentor Victor Sullivan, sets off on various adventures hunting for everything from lost pirate treasure to the city of El Dorado. The film acts as an origin story for the characters and no spoilers, but the film's ending certainly leaves the possibility for a sequel wide open. This wasn't really a surprise — given it's based on a game franchise with four entries in the Nathan Drake story and even a spin-off following other explorers — but with the film's box office success and Rothman's recent statements, the sequel seems inevitable.

When we first meet Holland's Nathan Drake, he's a street-smart, petty thief working as a bartender. The infamous partnership is initiated by Sully (Mark Wahlberg) who recruits Nathan to help him recover the long-lost fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. The simple heist job becomes a globetrotting race to reach the price before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), vicious mercenary Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle), and fellow fortune hunter Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali). The film also sees Nathan looking into the mystery of his long-lost brother, Sam (Rudy Pankow).

Story-wise, the film is more of a reboot than a direct prequel to the games, but it leaves room for many of the original story elements to be incorporated later down the line. A second film could directly follow up on the events of the first and, based on the signature Sully mustache that Wahlberg sports by the end of the film, jump right into the events of the first game, "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune."