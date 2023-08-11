The Twisted Metal TV Series Is A Total Blast – And There May Be A Secret Reason For Its Success

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

Video games have the ability to transport players to interactive worlds beyond their wildest imagination, defeat bosses to become the hero they wish they could be in real life, and step inside an identity that they wouldn't otherwise understand. Or, in the case of a game like "Twisted Metal," drive an armored ice cream truck and blow up enemies with a remote-controlled rocket launcher. The vehicular combat video game was the lifeblood of the Dorito-dusted finger lickers of America in the late '90s and early 00s, and while there is a story players can follow ... most people opt to obliterate their pals with nuclear weapons. Yet, somehow, Peacock adapted the game into one of the most entertaining new series of the year.

And I shouldn't be surprised. I was on board the second I saw the teaser clip of Anthony Mackie's John Doe duking it out with Sweet Tooth (body by Joe "Samoa Joe" Seanoa, voice of Will Arnett) in a casino set to "The Thong Song" by Sisqó, but what did surprise me was learning that I was not alone. "Twisted Metal" feels like the kind of gory comedy a handful of us weirdos would scream about into the void while everyone ignores us to rewatch "The Office" for the hundredth time, but according to Deadline, "Twisted Metal" is Peacock's "most-binged" comedy, with the average account watching about three episodes per sitting, but plenty have sat through all 10 episodes in a single viewing window.

It's me. I'm plenty. Hey, at least there was one positive outcome to being bedridden with COVID-19.