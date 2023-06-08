Peacock's Twisted Metal Series Looks Like Ridiculous Cringe, And I Can't Wait To Binge Watch It

You heard correctly, Sweet Tooth and John Doe pause mid-fight to discuss the musical stylings of Sisqó and "The Thong Song." Look, I get it. To some people, this sort of thing is the ultimate cringe and audience repellent. However, I am a camp connoisseur who lives for shows and movies that take ridiculous swings. I expected stupid explosions. I expected larger-than-life characters. I expected Samoa Joe to throw someone through some gimmicked furniture while wearing a clown mask and a fetish harness. I did not expect Anthony Mackie to sing "The Thong Song." Maybe I'm just an easy gal to please, but it feels like the "Twisted Metal" series is bringing the same juvenile, early-'00s energy that made the games so loved. I'm not looking for some deep emotional exploration of why a bunch of weirdo-looking characters are fighting with cars, because I can already get that with the pretend seriousness of the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

No, I want to drown in Dumb B**** Juice as sponsored by "Twisted Metal" and by god, it looks like Peacock is going to give me what I want. It's also exciting to see Anthony Mackie getting the chance to play in a bonkers sandbox again because, despite his Marvel and "Black Mirror" pedigree, he's a guy who also thrives when he gets to be a little corny. The fact this man is singing Sisqó in the big ol' year of 2023 while his face is shoved into the glass of a slot machine is a dream come true. A dream I never knew I needed to see fulfilled until it was presented to me, of course, but ... OKAY, I KNOW IT LOOKS BANANAS, JUST LET ME HAVE THIS!!

All 10 episodes of "Twisted Metal" hit Peacock on July 27, 2023.