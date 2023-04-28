Twisted Metal Trailer: Anthony Mackie Burns Rubber In Peacock's Video Game Show

The "Twisted Metal" video game series doesn't seem like the kind of thing that would work as a live-action TV show, but the folks over at Peacock gave it a shot and the first teaser trailer is here and ... it actually doesn't look bad! In fact, it looks like they're leaning hard into the nostalgia aspect of things, with a focus on the turn of the millennium. That's kind of genius, really, as the game series was at its peak around that era, with "Twisted Metal 4" releasing in 1999 and the seminal "Twisted Metal Black" releasing in 2001, giving an entire generation of kids and teens a love for the rowdy road-rage of these combat car games. I remember playing "Twisted Metal 4" in my friend's basement after school, banging our heads to the heavy metal soundtrack and laughing at the ridiculous characters, and somehow this trailer has captured that exact energy. With Kitao Sakurai ("The Eric Andre Show") producing and directing some of the episodes, the meta-awareness could be truly beautiful.

"Twisted Metal" stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, who has to try and survive in the post-apocalyptic wastes of the Divided States of America, where he will encounter many of the characters we grew to know and love (or hate) from the games. It's a pretty quick teaser, so we don't get to see much more than Mackie and a glimpse of the villainous Sweet Tooth's creepy ice cream clownmobile, but it's enough to make this fan very curious.