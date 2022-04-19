The Twisted Metal TV Series Has Found Its Director

The upcoming "Twisted Metal" TV series for Peacock has found a director, according to Deadline. Kitao Sakurai ("The Eric Andre Show") is set to direct and produce more than one episode of the series. "Twisted Metal" is based on the Sony Interactive Entertainment video game series of the same name, which features an annual demolition derby that only leaves one winner alive. I haven't played this game for two reasons: I get vertigo, and there is a clown in it. That said, the game has been around since 1995, so I'm certainly aware of it. I try to be aware of all things with clowns because I need to avoid them. They'll murder you, you know.

The Peacock comedy series will be a half-hour long and live-action, which brings up how far the dark comedy will go. I mean, the game is pretty murder-y, and there are nukes, machine guns, and satellite weapons. While I don't have an answer for this, it's certainly got some funny people behind it. Anthony Mackie ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") is playing the lead role of John Doe, a character that was introduced in "Twisted Metal: Black," which was released in 2001. He's a man who has no idea who he is. He knows nothing about his history, but he does have a whole lot of tattoos that could give him clues. I'm taking a wild guess that this will be the overarching story. Mackie is also executive producing the series.