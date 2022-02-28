Live-Action Twisted Metal Series Lands At Peacock

A classic Playstation game is getting the TV treatment: Peacock just announced they have a "Twisted Metal" series in the works.

'90s kids and classic video game fans will remember the original "Twisted Metal" as an apocalyptic demolition derby game that pitted characters against one another in a car fight to the death. The original 1995 game took place in a futuristic (aka 2005) version of Los Angeles, and was successful enough to garner several sequels. Now, the game is becoming a series with a talented team behind it.

"Cobra Kai" executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as showrunner on the new series, with the team behind Netflix's new detective comedy "Murderville," Will Arnett and Marc Forman, also executive producing. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote "Zombieland" and the "Deadpool" films, are working on the story for the series, which will be a half-hour, live-action comedy.