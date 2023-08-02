The Face Behind Sweet Tooth's Creepy Clown Exterior In The Twisted Metal Series

I've been a wrestling fan all my life, and I've seen Samoa Joe wrestle live on multiple occasions. Trust and believe when I say that photos and TV screens cannot properly capture what an absolute unit of a human being he is. While 6'2" isn't an unheard-of height, Samoa Joe's bulky frame and intimidating presence are a sight to behold. The irony, of course, is that Samoa Joe has a reputation for being one of the nicest guys in the business, and frequently showcases his comedic chops like the time he sold Girl Scout cookies (Samoas, of course) on "The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness." I didn't come up with the name, and I apologize for making you read that title.

Samoa Joe is also one of the most seasoned veterans still wrestling today, currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor (ROH), currently holding the belt as the ROH World Television Champion. But Samoa Joe is also an international sensation thanks to his years working for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and his numerous stints in Japan. He is currently the only wrestler to have won championships in WWE, Impact Wrestling, AEW, and ROH, and there's a reason crowds tend to chant "Joe is gonna kill you" whenever someone faces off against him in the squared circle.

At 44 years old, Samoa Joe certainly has some years under his belt, and he's endured many, many injuries over the course of his time in the biz. It's becoming more and more common for wrestlers to make a pivot to acting following their wrestling careers, and based on the fantastic physical acting he's shown on "Twisted Metal," studios would be wise to keep their eyes on The Samoan Submission Machine.