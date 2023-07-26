Twisted Metal Review: The Surprising Video Game Adaptation Needs More Thrills

For the longest time, adapting video games into movies or television was an all but guaranteed disaster; films like "Postal," "Rampage," "Doom," and "Max Payne" were all met with widespread derision. But 2023 has provided a major turning point: Thanks to the enormous box-office success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and the massive acclaim for the HBO series "The Last of Us," video games are finally being looked at as a source for great stories.

That brings us to Peacock's "Twisted Metal." I've been playing video games my whole life, and if you were to ask me what games would make a great television series, "Twisted Metal" would be at the bottom of my list — if it even appeared at all. That's not because they're bad games mind you, but they are significantly lacking any significant story. There's a pretense of one, but it's a franchise all about driving a car and obliterating other cars. That makes for one hell of a game, but a 10-episode series?

"Twisted Metal" the show has some familiar elements of the games but largely forges its own path. In the early 2000s, an event occurred that wiped out all forms of technology. Television, the internet, cell phones — all gone in a heartbeat. Naturally, this led to widespread societal breakdown. Cities across America walled themselves off and tossed out the riff-raff, exiling criminals and the generally unsavory into what's become known as the in-between. Outside of the cities, America has become apocalyptic, with countless opportunities for murder on each road.

The man who tells us all of this is John Doe (Anthony Mackie) who traverses the in-between, working as a "milkman" — a delivery driver. He's one of the most reliable milkmen there are; he's done it his whole life and hasn't been killed yet, which is no small feat. His prowess has attracted the attention of Raven (Neve Campbell), the COO of New San Francisco. She offers him a job, but to do it, he'll have to travel all across America and back to make the delivery. But if he pulls it off, Raven's willing to offer him what he's always wanted: a life inside city walls, and away from the dangers he's been narrowly escaping as long as he can remember.