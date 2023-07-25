Twisted Metal Star Will Arnett Shares The Secrets Of Voicing A Killer Clown [Exclusive Interview]

The "Twisted Metal" video games were truly unique for their era, bringing players into brutal vehicular combat with a variety of colorful characters to choose from. There wasn't ever particularly great continuity between the games, so each had its own unique story and reason for the Twisted Metal competition, but many of the characters returned again and again, allowing fans of the franchise to really develop their favorites. Of all of the characters in the games, from motorcycle-riding reaper Mr. Grimm to tank-driving serial killer Kane to Dragula-driving musician Rob Zombie, perhaps the most famous is the killer clown Sweet Tooth, who drives a tricked-out ice cream truck.

The upcoming "Twisted Metal" live-action series on Peacock looks like it's just as wild as its video game counterparts, and that means they needed a Sweet Tooth to match. The creepy killer clown is portrayed physically by wrestler Samoa Joe, with the voice talents of Will Arnett. Arnett brings his fabulous sarcastic growl to the character and makes him somehow even more unsettling, which is definitely the point.

I had the chance to sit down with Arnett via Zoom (long before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike began) to talk about the upcoming series, the challenges of voicing a killer clown, and of course, the "Twisted Metal" games. I'm just glad he didn't have the Sweet Tooth mask around, or I would have had post-interview nightmares.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.