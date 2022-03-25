Killing It Trailer: Craig Robinson Is In The Snake Killing Business And Business Is Good

If you've been missing the good ol' days before algorithms told us what would pull in good numbers when studios would greenlight absolutely bananas ridiculous stories, Peacock's new series "Killing It" might be just what you've been looking for. Craig Robinson ("The Office," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Hot Tub Time Machine") stars as a down-on-his-luck divorced dad who is about to lose his daughter if his ex-wife's new beau decides to move the family to Columbus, Ohio. When it seems like all hope is lost, Craig (Robinson is playing a character with his own name) catches the Uber ride of a lifetime, where his Australian driver Jillian (Claudia O'Doherty) introduces him to the world of the illegal snake trade. Sure, she pulled over in the middle of his drive to hammer a Burmese python to death to make a bounty, but who are we to judge how a woman gets her bag?

Last month, Peacock released a teaser for "Killing It," showing Craig as a wealthy man donning a custom-made kimono and trying to inspire his maid with the story of his humble beginnings. While a snake flashed in a chaotic montage of moments from the series, there was no way we could have predicted this show was going to be about Craig Robinson hunting and killing snakes for profit. Everything about this show sounds like it was made in a Mad Libs pitch for an '80s adventure series, and I absolutely mean that as a compliment.