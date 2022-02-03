Killing It Teaser: Craig Robinson Is Inspiring Us With His Personal Journey In Peacock Comedy Series

Peacock has released a new teaser trailer for Craig Robinson's new series "Killing It." So you're saying, Peacock, that we get Craig Robinson doing Craig Robinson things and we get to stream it for free? Yes, please! When a teaser starts off with Robinson talking about how the kimono he's wearing was made for the Emperor of Japan but he's just lounging in it, it's hard to pass up.

The synopsis for the show reads: "'Killing It' is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes." Well, there is certainly a really big snake in the teaser. I have no idea why it's there, but hey, does it matter? Clearly this show is about a guy who used to be a cop, who is now making a whole lot of money, wearing kimonos in a very nice house, and snakes happen for some reason. That's really all I need to know.