Killing It Teaser: Craig Robinson Is Inspiring Us With His Personal Journey In Peacock Comedy Series
Peacock has released a new teaser trailer for Craig Robinson's new series "Killing It." So you're saying, Peacock, that we get Craig Robinson doing Craig Robinson things and we get to stream it for free? Yes, please! When a teaser starts off with Robinson talking about how the kimono he's wearing was made for the Emperor of Japan but he's just lounging in it, it's hard to pass up.
The synopsis for the show reads: "'Killing It' is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes." Well, there is certainly a really big snake in the teaser. I have no idea why it's there, but hey, does it matter? Clearly this show is about a guy who used to be a cop, who is now making a whole lot of money, wearing kimonos in a very nice house, and snakes happen for some reason. That's really all I need to know.
Killing It Teaser
"Killing It" comes to us from the people behind "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," including Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, and it's going to begin streaming on Peacock this coming April. They are listed as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. In a statement Goor said:
"We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted 'Killing It' to explore America's quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes."
Sure. Nothing says funny like big snakes! (I'm not kidding.) Of course! Del Tredici said:
"It's a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable."
Executive producers for the series also include Robinson, Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable. Marable directs the first three episodes. It's produced by Universal Television. In addition to Robinson, cast members include Claudia O'Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, STephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller. There are 10 episodes in the first season of "Killing It." Shooting has begun in New Orleans, Louisiana.