Borderlands Footage Reaction: Guardians Of The Galaxy Meets Fallout In This Video Game Adaptation [CinemaCon 2024]

If Roth was hoping to avoid drawing further comparisons between his latest movie and James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, well, the CinemaCon footage didn't do his cause any favors. Much like the theatrical "Borderlands" trailer, this new preview strongly paralleled Gunn's take on the biggest a-holes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with a clip of the movie's heroes bickering as they ride a truck through the desert (before getting doused in "piss wash").

Another clip showed the movie's leads running away from Mauraders in a very "Mad Max"-style chase sequence, only with futuristic cars, drones, and more humor spliced in. There were also some "Guardians"-esque needle-drops in the forms of "Do You Want My Love" (which naturally accompanied an action montage featuring the movie's team of sorta-do-gooders kicking ass) and "Come Sail Away" (signaling a shift as the movie's heroes learn to work in better harmony), plus a fight with a gigantic tentacled beast recalling the opening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." All the same, the movie looks pretty visually faithful to the "Borderlands" video games, even while playing as "Guardians" lite by way of "Fallout."

Roth, who was on hand for the event, similarly presented himself as a huge fan of the source material, stating he fought "tooth and nail" to get the directing job because he "always wanted to do a movie" that crossed the "fun" of "Star Wars" with "Mad Max." He also confessed to being shocked that Blanchett said yes to the movie as quickly as she did, despite having previously worked with her and Black on his spoopy horror-fantasy adventure "The House with a Clock in Its Walls."

"Borderlands" is set to hit theaters on August 9, 2024. You can check out the film's official synopsis below.