Avatar 3 Will Explore Pandora More Freely And Introduce Two New Na'vi Cultures

Say it with me: Never bet against James Cameron. Even after more than a decade away, the filmmaker's return to Pandora with "Avatar: The Way of Water" has proven to be an undeniable success. The film is smashing box office records across the world — except in Japan where it seems unable to surpass a basketball anime movie — and continues to delight both viewers and critics, who have praised the film for fixing many of the big issues with the first "Avatar" movie.

Indeed, "The Way of Water" is both bigger in scale and more intimate than its predecessor. The action is grand, but the characters are also better now that the franchise is focused on the next generation. "The Way of Water" also has a stronger environmental message about saving our oceans and how evil commercial whaling really is. And just like with the first film, the true star of the "Avatar" sequel is once again Pandora, with the sights, the landscapes, and the new biome giving us incredible sights, to the degree that it's almost depressing for fans once the movie is over.

Now that "The Way of Water" has finally turned a profit, we can start looking ahead to future sequels, including the already-shot "Avatar 3" and "Avatar 4" (which has been at least partially filmed). Though we don't know a lot about what's to come next, Cameron has slowly started dropping more and more details, many of which can't help but bring to mind a certain cartoon franchise that shares its name with the filmmaker's creation.