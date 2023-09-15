Is Five Nights At Freddy's Already Plagued By The Resident Evil Fandom Curse?

In 2022, Netflix released a live-action series based on the "Resident Evil" video games, just a few months removed from the "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness" anime series for the streamer. Not to mention, Johannes Roberts' cinematic reboot, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." That film came just four years after the end of Paul W.S. Anderson's mega-blockbuster film series starring Milla Jovovich, which ran concurrently with a series of unrelated animated films and many installments of the video game. This is all to say that "Resident Evil," as a property, has grown beyond just the games, and that the fandom has splintered off into a variety of directions and mediums. Trying to appease the whole of the "Resident Evil" community with an adaptation is at this point, impossible. Too many people want too many different things, and those differences are often in direct opposition to one another.

Which brings me to the upcoming film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's."

I'm fully aware that to those not "in the know," it seems like "Five Nights at Freddy's" is some niche video game that kids like. However, that could not be further from the truth. A lot of people don't realize that an entertainment monoculture no longer exists and that there are massive, passionate fandoms out there that rival Marvel Comics and "Star Wars" that aren't catered to by the status quo. There's the ARMY of K-pop stans for BTS, the Swifties who broke the AMC app, or the fact the most followed person on TikTok is Khaby Lame, who, despite having nearly 162 million followers is probably unrecognizable to anyone off the app.

There's a reason "Five Nights at Freddy's" has expanded to 13 games and over 30 graphic novels — and it's the same reason why the film might already be plagued by the same fandom curse as "Resident Evil."