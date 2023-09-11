The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Runtime Has Been Revealed (And It's Not Three Hours)

With 13 games and over 30 books/graphic novels as part of the franchise, the lore of "Five Nights at Freddy's" is pretty rich and expansive. All of the animatronics have backstories and different variants that have their own, separate origins, as do all of the human beings that interact with them. Even the location of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza has a backstory, as do all of the sister locations and related spin-off entertainment centers. Between fan breakdowns and timeline analyses, large swaths of information exist to tell the full story of "FNaF," so when rumors began circulating that the film adaptation from Blumhouse and Universal was going to have a three-hour runtime, some folks didn't even think twice.

In order to complete all of the main objectives of the first "FNaF" game, players have to dedicate about two and a half hours to see it through. Completionists, however, would need to spend about five and a half hours. And that's just for the first game. Considering the trailer for "Five Nights at Freddy's" has already revealed that the film will incorporate elements of the lore from more than just the first game, some diehard Fredheads (or Freddles, depending on which side of the fandom you ask) were actually hoping the three-hour timeframe was accurate.

This would have put "Five Nights at Freddy's" at around the same length as "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film was produced by Blumhouse, a company known for brisk runtimes and lower budgets. Yeah, sorry to those who were hoping this was true, but there was no way this was going to be a three-hour movie. That "insider" rumor was likely rooted in someone who saw an assembly cut, not the final edit.