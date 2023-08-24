The Correct Order To Play The Five Nights At Freddy's Games Ahead Of The Movie Release

The first game in the story was actually the fourth one released, as "Five Nights at Freddy's 4" is set in 1983. The player is a young child in their bedroom afraid of nightmarish monsters, which look like twisted versions of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. You use a flashlight and run between the bedroom door, closet, and behind your bed for safety. The date is confirmed thanks to an Easter egg during a minigame where you can trigger a commercial for the "Fredbear and Friends" show on a TV, which aired in 1983.

The next game in the chronological playthrough is "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," where players take on the role of a security guard in 1987, based on the date printed on the check the player receives at the end of Night 5. New animatronics are introduced including The Puppet and Balloon Boy, so there are more characters to keep an eye on in addition to the core four. Additionally, players can now wear a Fredbear costume head to try and trick the animatronics, but The Puppet won't be fooled. You'll need to keep a music box playing to keep him away.

There's been some debate regarding the exact time of "Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location," but as it could theoretically take place between the late '80s and early '90s, this would make the title the third game in the chronology. The game takes place at Circus Baby's Entertainment and Rental, a children's entertainment competitor with different animatronics from the Freddy Fazbear empire that came about after the 1987 tragedy that shut down operations. The player must survive the night, as well as complete repairs throughout the game.