Who Is Cassie In Five Nights At Freddy's And Will She Be In The Movie?

Cassie is the main protagonist of the "Ruin" DLC for "Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach." The eighth installment of the "FNAF" series and the thirteenth game overall, "Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach" sees the player as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. The goal is to survive the night while also learning the truth about the Pizzaplex with help from Freddy himself, who is an ally this time around. The "Ruin" DLC has players take on the role of Cassie, a friend of Gregory who is lured into the Pizzeria by her pal. In actuality, Cassie is lured in by the antagonist known as The Mimic, who uses Gregory's voice to trick her. Cassie is a huge fan of the animatronic Roxanne Wolf, even wearing Roxy-themed light-up shoes throughout the game.

Cassie doesn't have an intricate origin story like many of the other game protagonists, seemingly serving as a placeholder for Gregory after making it out of the Pizzaplex with Glamrock Freddy's help. Cassie is at risk of becoming the game's latest victim, but as the animatronics are controlled by the Mimic, neither character is a victim of the animatronics' bite. Cassie's fate is also left with an ambiguous ending, so she has the potential to appear in future games as the main protagonist.

The lore sounds a bit confusing because, well, it is. As "FNAF" gained popularity and expanded its scope, new characters, stories, villains, and powers were introduced. If your only familiarity is with the first viral game, there's a lot to catch up on.