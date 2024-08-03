10 Years Ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy Became Marvel's Most Unlikely Box Office Smash

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"They just said, 'Take a whack at it and see what you think,'" writer Nicole Perlman explained to Marvel.com in 2014, explaining how the feature film version of "Guardians of the Galaxy" began. Perlman is one of the credited writers on the film. As part of the Marvel Studios writing program, she got to choose from a list of characters that the studio was interested in developing into films in the future. She landed on a rather unconventional choice. "I remember some of my friends were surprised that I had chosen that particular comic, because nobody had heard of it and it was so out there."

Indeed, in 2009 when Perlman first began working on the script, nobody had heard of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" outside of very hardcore comic book fans. Even quite a few regular comic readers would've probably said something along the lines of "Who?" if you were to mention the title. Yet, Perlman's decision to tackle a cinematic adaptation of this unknown, rag-tag group of heroes paved the way for a wildly unlikely multi-billion-dollar superhero franchise. Even if, in the end, Perlman had to fight tooth and nail to get the credit she deserved.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" in honor of its 10th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how Gunn went from relatively small-time director to a blockbuster maestro, what happened when the movie hit theaters, how it changed the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade removed. Let's dig in, shall we?