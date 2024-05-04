The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Was A Franchise-Killing Box Office Success

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"We do very much have the ambition about creating a bigger universe around Spider-Man." These were the words uttered by former Sony Pictures Entertainment chief Michael Lynton after an investor meeting in November 2013. Those words would become the undoing of the franchise solely under Sony's stewardship, with 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" serving as the nail in the coffin. With the benefit of hindsight, we might be looking at the most outright financially successful franchise-killer in cinema history.

The Andrew Garfield-led "Spider-Man" films remain a tragic mixed bag. There are those who adore Garfield as Marvel's famed webslinger. There are many others who can't get past the messy direction the films themselves wandered down — particularly this sequel we're talking about today. Whatever one's feelings, what remains as true now as it was ten years ago is that this film fell victim to larger corporate ambitions as the superhero movie bubble was reaching its cultural apex. Sony wanted more, and Spidey had to give them more. Mere success was no longer enough to satiate the powers that be.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the film's tenth anniversary, we're looking back at "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." We'll go over how quickly Sony got to work on the sequel, the studio's desire to make the "Spider-Man" franchise into an entire cinematic universe, how those plans impacted this movie's ability to exist on its own terms, what happened after it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade removed. Let's dig in, shall we?