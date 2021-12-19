Amy Pascal & Kevin Feige Explain How Spider-Man Ended Up In The MCU

Once upon a time, in ye olde 2014, the movie rights to Spider-Man belonged to Sony, and Marvel Studios couldn't bring the arachnid hero to the big screen without setting off a torrent of lawsuits. Somehow, Sony president Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige came to an understanding, sharing Spidey across their respective properties in an IP-lending move that had never really been done before. Now, Spider-Man is owned by Sony while also being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it couldn't have happened without the careful work of Pascal and Feige.

In a recent interview with The New York Times promoting the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" this weekend, Pascal and Feige shared the secrets behind one of the most successful superhero studio switches in all of cinematic history.