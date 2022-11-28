Sam Raimi's Unmade Spider-Man 4 Could Have Featured The Vulture's Daughter Taking Over The Daily Bugle [Exclusive]

One interesting thing that was revealed in the book "With Great Power" is that Angelina Jolie was apparently attached to take on the role of Vulture's daughter, who would have been an original character named Vulturess. Whether or not it ultimately could have been Jolie is another great "what if" moment in comic book movie history (Anne Hathaway's name was being bandied about at the time to play Felicia Hardy/Black Cat in the movie, so this could have been another crowded Spidey sequel), but it's clear Sony was aiming high.

Henderson, speaking further, explained how some of the plot beats would have worked out following the takeover of the Bugle:

"So they're covering all this stuff going on with the Vulture and then she comes to believe that Spider-Man killed him. Then she discovers [Vulture's] tech and reconnects. Again, it was a really cool way in and it touched on a lot of really cool thematic stuff going on at the time, which, especially how it's played out since, was a lot more on the nose than I think we knew at the time."

In essence, it seems like Vulture would have been the baddie in the earlier parts of the film, but then he would die. Vulturess would blame Spider-Man for her father's death, leading her to take up the mantle and go after the webslinger. But Raimi's eventual departure meant they would never realize any of this on film. Instead, Garfield's Spidey would fight Lizard and Electro across two movies before Tom Holland's Spider-Man arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in "Captain America: Civil War."

Eventually, the MCU did get around to Vulture, with Michael Keaton playing the role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Keaton did return in "Morbius" as well, but the less said of that, the better, in my humble opinion. And hey, who knows? Following the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Raimi and Maguire could conceivably reunite for another "Spider-Man" movie.