Justice League: The Box Office Disaster That Doomed The DCEU

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"That was the worst experience I've ever seen in a business which is full of some s**** experiences. It broke my heart," Ben Affleck said last year of his experience making 2017's "Justice League." Affleck went through the wringer when he was announced as our next Batman before donning the cape and cowl in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And yet, for all of the vitriol and for all of the critical bashing of that film, it was Zack Snyder's follow-up that would break Affleck's spirit. What went wrong? Just about everything, it seems.

From Warner Bros. being determined to launch a DC cinematic universe capable of competing with Marvel's to being trepidation about Snyder's vision for the so-called DC Extended Universe (DCEU), this film's production was legendarily messy — and tremendously expensive. It was a costly flop that the DCEU never really recovered from. Now, with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in the rearview mirror, the DCEU is officially dead. Instead, it's now up to James Gunn and Peter Safran to reboot the DC Universe in the hopes of making something less messy than the Snyderverse.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're saying goodbye to the DCEU. It's time to look back at "Justice League," how Warner Bros. originally seemed very confident in Snyder's vision, what happened when that confidence was shattered, how Joss Whedon tried to save the film with expensive reshoots, how the studio eventually circled back to Snyder anyway, and what lessons we can learn from the whole thing several years removed. Let's dig in, shall we?