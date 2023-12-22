How Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Ends The DCEU As We Know It

The DC Extended Universe is dead; long live the DC Universe. What has felt like a months-long inevitability has finally turned into reality with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which technically functions as the last chapter of the superhero saga that began a little over 10 years ago with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." What comes next will be the beginning of a much different approach, shepherded by DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. But compared to the slate of high-profile projects that Warner Bros. confidently announced back in 2014, it's obvious that things didn't quite go according to plan — and if ever there were a fitting eulogy for a franchise with plenty of unexpected highs and lows, well, that would be it.

To state the obvious, it was never the studio's intention to bring things to a conclusion with an "Aquaman" sequel, of all things. (Meaning no disrespect to a superhero whose first movie became the only movie in this post-"The Dark Knight" franchise to gross over $1 billion at the box office, unbelievably enough.) For a while, in fact, "The Flash" had been slated to release after "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," with the consensus opinion concluding that the timeline-hopping, multiversal "Flashpoint" adaptation would naturally reset the series and allow for the upcoming reboot to unfold in an organic way. Once again, however, the universe had other ideas and upended all the best-laid plans ... which is as on-brand as it gets.

So here we are, picking through the flotsam and jetsam of this iteration of the DC world to ask one last question: Does "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" work as our final curtain call on the DCEU as a whole? The answer, fittingly enough, isn't so straightforward. Spoilers to follow!