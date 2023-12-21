Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Review: A Bonkers Adventure Film All About Family

The first "Aquaman" was a huge surprise, a movie that made Aquaman gritty and serious but also goofy and funny. Sure, the movie had a very generic plot, but it shined when it went full bonkers, like when Julie Andrews voiced a sea monster, or when the film played a Pitbull cover of Toto's "Africa" during a scene where Aquaman heads to the Sahara desert.

"Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom" has glimpses of that greatness when its core adventure finally gets going, but we have to slog through some stuff before that. The opening minutes in particular don't do a good job of selling this movie, with a montage of Arthur Curry taking care of his newborn son while also kicking ass as Aquaman, while at the same time also being rather bored at his job as King of Atlantis. It is a montage that screams last-minute reshoot, with horrible ADR jokes that feel like a poor imitation of a James Gunn movie — like when Jason Momoa's Arthur literally opens the movie by saying "Everybody is good at something. Me? I talk to fish."

Much of the first act of "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom" is about Arthur's dissatisfaction with his life, getting peed on by his baby, and sitting on boring council meetings in Atlantis. Meanwhile, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta is back, and he's found a magical evil trident that can resurrect an evil army through the power of ... global warming. The only way to stop him is for Arthur to team up with his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), who is in prison, and for the two to go on a fun little road trip across the world.