Can Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Save DC's Very Bad Year At The Box Office?

It's no secret that DC has had a rough year at the box office. Warner Bros. has released three DC Comics movies theatrically in 2023 so far ("Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle"), and all three of them have bombed. Suffice it to say, it feels like the forthcoming DC Universe reboot led by James Gunn and Peter Safran can't come soon enough (if it's not too late already). But first, WB has one last superhero juggernaut to release in the form of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Amazingly enough, the follow-up to the highest-grossing DC movie of all time now feels like a major underdog.

Tracking for director James Wan's "Aquaman" sequel is currently coming in quite a bit lower than the original. The Hollywood Reporter has the film taking in anywhere between $40 and $50 million on opening weekend. The film hits theaters on December 22 and has the benefit of Christmas falling on Monday, giving it a four-day holiday weekend. Even so, current tracking indicates the film will open well below its 2018 predecessor, which opened to $67.8 million en route to $1.15 billion worldwide. Box Office Pro is even more pessimistic regarding the film's prospects, pegging the opening between $29 and $38 million.

For a blockbuster with a $250 million budget, that would be a disaster. Particularly one that is following in the footsteps of such a monster hit. As of this writing, critics haven't weighed in on the film. However, we know production was reportedly chaotic and stretched on for a long, long time. The sequel has also been delayed several times, in no small part thanks to the pandemic. This now feels like a situation where Warner Bros. might have missed the window to truly capitalize on the original's success.