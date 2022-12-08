Why A Hard Reboot Is Probably The Best Choice For The New DC Movie Universe

The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit sent shockwaves through Hollywood and comic book movie fandom yesterday when he broke the news that Warner Bros. and DC Studios would not be moving forward with a third "Wonder Woman" movie. This came on the heels of Variety reporting that the company's "Black Adam" stood to lose somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million to $100 million due to its tepid box office performance. WB has disputed the latter story, but offered no rebuttal to Kit's piece — which also included several juicy details about the future of the DC Universe under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The big takeaway from Kit's reporting is that DC will likely be closing the book on Zack Snyder's superhero run. This is wise both creatively and financially. Since its launch in 2013 with "Man of Steel," the Snyderverse lurched from one misconceived movie to another, stalling out in 2017 with the jarringly awful "Justice League," which Joss Whedon finished while Snyder dealt with a family tragedy. Though the filmmaker was granted the unprecedented opportunity to finish his cut, which WB released to HBO Max in 2021 as "Zack Snyder's Justice League," the studio was clear that this was a one-off to satiate rabid (and, to some extent, artificially inflated) fan demand. Snyder would not be returning to the DC Universe in any creative capacity.

What this meant for the iterations of characters conceived under his aegis was not entirely clear. Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" and James Wan's "Aquaman" were wildly successful crowd-pleasers. Though Jenkins' follow-up, "Wonder Woman 1984," was disappointingly muddled, fans were still generally eager for Gal Gadot to continue on in the role (as was she). While Jason Momoa's second go-round as the buff Atlantian isn't due until December 2023, his surfer-dude take on the character has been a welcome departure from the humorlessness of Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman.

If Gunn and Safran wanted to keep Gadot and Momoa around, no one would complain. According to Kit, however, everyone associated with the Snyderverse could be on their way out. And thank god for that.