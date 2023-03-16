Ben Affleck's Justice League Experience Made Him Drop Out Of Directing A Batman Movie

Sometimes, making a major comic book blockbuster isn't all it's cracked up to be. There always tends to be obstacles like production snafus, studio mismanagement, scheduling issues, and all sorts of unpredictable factors coming together to ruin the hard work and best intentions of everyone involved. Most of the time, fans never even hear the half of what went down on set or the battles fought behind closed doors in studio offices. But not every film can be "Mad Max: Fury Road" — succeeding in spite of everything working against it.

"Justice League" will always serve as a cautionary tale on the other extreme end of the spectrum. The cast and crew of the 2017 theatrical cut experienced that rude awakening for themselves. They all had the misfortune of witnessing a production beset by extensive reshoots, director Zack Snyder's personal family tragedy, the studio jockeying to replace the ousted director with "The Avengers" miracle-worker Joss Whedon, and an angsty fanbase furiously keeping track of every negative development along the way.

To nobody's surprise, Ben Affleck has no love lost for the period of time he spent on "Justice League." Though we've previously heard tell of his profound unhappiness while working on the movie, most recently when he referred to the experience as "difficult," Affleck recently spoke out as candidly as ever throughout a profile with The Hollywood Reporter:

"You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth."

The star understandably has few fond memories of that tumultuous time, which played a significant role in Affleck stepping back from directing a planned "Batman" movie.