Former Batman Ben Affleck Has No Interest In Directing Something For James Gunn's DCU

Ben Affleck's relationship with DC's cinematic universe has taken yet another surprising twist. The actor has played Batman in multiple Snyderverse films and will reprise the role again in this year's "The Flash." (Also, possibly in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," although who knows for certain at this stage?) Ahead of that, it was reported he might return to direct a film for newly-appointed DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe — a prospect that has now been shot down by the Oscar-winner and reputable Dunkin' Donuts aficionado himself.

Here's where things get a little confusing. At the official unveiling of his and Safran's initial DCU film and TV slate (titled "Gods and Monsters"), Gunn indicated Affleck was very much in contention to direct one of the franchise's movies. To quote the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad" filmmaker directly:

"And we're working with Ben Affleck, who really wants to be [and] has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together, and he really wants to direct one of our projects. We're excited for him doing that."

Conspiracy? Or did Affleck, you know, change his mind, as human beings do every now and then when it comes to big decisions about their careers?