Ben Affleck Is In Talks To Direct A Feature For DC

The topsy-turvy world of DC got a major jolt today as a ton of late-night news broke about the pending new DC slate proposed by recently hired head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran. First, we heard that Gunn is writing the new "Superman" movie and confirmed that Henry Cavill is not returning, which maybe came as a blow to die-hard DCEU fans, but every indicator so far is that Gunn and Safran have been tasked with completely rebooting the whole DC approach. That naturally will mean a fresh start for the iconic characters that anchor the DC brand.

But what about Batman? That's a whole can of worms at DC right now. Before the new leaders came in there was the Matt Reeves/Robert Pattinson "The Batman" which had no relation to the universe shown in Todd Phillips' "Joker" (or his currently-filming sequel), and neither of them cross over with the Ben Affleck Batman.

As part of the big DC news dump, Variety also mentioned that Ben Affleck recently met with Gunn and Safran and that in that meeting they toyed with the idea of Affleck returning to the DC universe ... this time behind the camera. Gunn added to that via his Twitter account, stating "he wants to direct and we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project."