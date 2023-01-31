Ben Affleck Could Direct A DC Universe Film, But It Won't Be The New Batman Movie

After weeks of speculation, a portion of the DC Universe slate has been unveiled by DC Studios co-chair and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Titled "Gods and Monsters," the first chapter of the DCU will being with "Superman: Legacy," followed up by a number of exciting films and TV projects (far too many to list here). Although the filmmakers tackling these projects have yet to be unveiled, one very familiar name remains a strong contender. Gunn had previously mentioned Ben Affleck as a strong possibility to direct a project in the rebooted DCU, but the slate announcement just made things a lot more interesting.

Arguably the most shocking part of the presentation, Gunn and Safran revealed a new feature film called "The Brave and the Bold," a Batman-led project that will see the vigilante team up with his biological child, Damian Wayne. The characters in the film will be unique to the DCU, completely separate from Matt Reeves' "The Batman" franchise, and negating any previous casting (goodbye, Michael Keaton). No creative talent was announced for the movie, but we can cross one name off the directing list already. Affleck may yet have a hand in the creation of the new DCU, but don't count on him returning to Gotham in any shape or form.