Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Take Their Friendship To The Next Level By Launching Their Own Film Studio

After reuniting onscreen last year in Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are ready to embark on a new entrepreneurial phase in their careers by heading up their own production company. Per The Wrap, Affleck and Damon will serve as the chief executive officer (CEO) and chief creative officer (CCO) of the new independent film studio, Artists Equity.

Affleck and Damon are reportedly teaming with business leader Gerry Cardinale and his investment firm RedBird Capital Partners to make Artists Equity a profit-sharing venture for "established and emerging filmmakers" and all production hands. The L.A.-based company will enlist Michael Joe, a one-time exec at Universal Pictures and STX Films (the latter of which sold last year for $173 million), as the chief operating officer of Artists Equity. The studio's first project is the forthcoming "Air Jordan," the now-titled movie about the Nike shoe brand, which is already in post-production and which we reported on earlier this year.

"Air Jordan" is directed by Affleck and co-written by him, Damon, and Alex Convery. Affleck and Damon are also co-starring with Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, and more. In a statement about Artists Equity, Affleck said: