Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Are Teaming Up Again For An Untitled Nike Biopic About Sonny Vaccaro

Your favorite Boston boys are teaming up again to make a movie about Nike ... your favorite sneaker? Look, I don't know where you fall in the checks versus stripes debate. In fact, I don't know much about Nike at all — I've only read the first page of Phil Knight's "Shoe Dog" and I have no idea if I'll ever go back and finish the rest. But we can all at least sense the cultural relevance that Nike and specifically their Air Jordans carry, and that's exactly what Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are tapping into for their next project. And they're going all-in for this one.

The as-yet-unnamed film will star Damon as Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike founder Phil Knight, plus Affleck, who is certainly no stranger to the director's chair at this point, will also direct the film. While I'd be surprised if the movie didn't dig into Nike's legacy at large, it seems the plot will focus specifically on Vaccaro, who played a pivotal role in convincing Michael Jordan to sign with the brand in the '80s, thus spurning the global fashion and cultural phenomenon that is the Air Jordan.