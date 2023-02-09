Air Super Bowl Trailer: Witness The True Story Of How Michael Jordan Became Nike's Biggest Star

"Air" has a lot more than just two close collaborators in its cast. Damon and Affleck will be joined by Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Matthew Maher, and Tom Papa. While the GOAT may not have his likeness in the film, his parents will – Viola Davis will portray his mother Deloris, while Julius Tennon is slated to play his mother James.

Even though the film will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video, don't expect this movie to just appear on the platform with little fanfare. "Air" will be released theatrically via MGM Studios through their partnership with Amazon Studios, and it won't be for just a week. Variety reports that the film will have a theatrical run equivalent to or perhaps even longer than the industry standard of thirty days. You'll likely be able to see it at your local theater, as well, since it will receive a nationwide release instead of a limited one.

There could be a lot riding on how well the film does theatrically – audiences have proven that they are wanting to watch some streaming-exclusive movies in theaters, but streamers have not yet been able to reach that happy medium. Here's to hoping this release is a slam dunk for both the theatrical and streaming markets.

"Air" swoops into theaters on April 5, 2023. Prime Video has not announced when the film will be available to stream, although it will be sometime after its theatrical run.