Chris Pratt Was Championed For Guardians Of The Galaxy By A Surprising Supporter Outside Marvel Studios

In the book it is revealed that Pratt's casting was thanks to a lot of different people throughout the process. Author Aileen Erin, who just so happens to be married to big Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham, championed Pratt for the part pointing out his comedic chops on "Parks and Rec" and his recent physical transformation from schlubby Andy Dwyer to a Navy SEAL in "Zero Dark Thirty."

There were other forces pushing Pratt and Gunn together, notably casting director Sarah Finn and Pratt's manager.

Pratt passed on auditioning for the role that would define him on the big screen multiple times and he was pretty open about the reasoning: his own insecurities.

"I honestly don't know why I didn't audition. I think maybe because I was a little afraid of the rejection that would come if I did. I'd auditioned for movies like that in the past and not gotten callbacks."

We don't know why Gunn wasn't instantly keen on Pratt, but when Finn finally got those two in a room together it was an instant "you're hired" moment, despite the actor having put most of his weight back on.