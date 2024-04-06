10 Years Ago, The Winter Soldier Made Captain America A Box Office Superstar

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Holy s**t! Really?" That's how Chris Evans reacted when he was pitched the basic idea for what would become "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," according to Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige "Yeah, that's the reaction we want! That'd be great!" he said in a 2014 interview with IGN. When the final product was released to the world that year, many fans ended up having the same reaction as Evans did. Holy s**t, indeed.

What directors Joe & Anthony Russo accomplished alongside writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely was nothing short of game-changing. "The Winter Soldier" was a revelation then, and it remains one of the most heralded comic book movies of all time today. It was the moment that Evans ascended the Marvel ranks to help cement Captain America as a global, A-list superhero. It was also the moment that the MCU demonstrated what it could be when firing on all cylinders. In short? It could be uncompromising blockbuster entertainment on the largest scale imaginable.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the movie's 10th anniversary, we're looking back at "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." We'll go over how the film came to be and how the hiring of an unexpected pair of directors changed Marvel Studios forever. Plus, we'll examine how the movie took some major creative risks, despite the ripple effects throughout the larger universe, as well as what happened when the movie hit theaters, the quiet injustice that has gone on behind the scenes since the movie's release, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?