Guardians Of The Galaxy's Original Writer Had To Fight Tooth And Nail For Credit On The Film

The screenplay to the 2014 mega-hit "Guardians of the Galaxy," the 10th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was credited to director James Gunn and longtime Hollywood screenwriter Nicole Perlman. Perlman also has story credits on the films "Captain Marvel" and "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," and has previously been attached to a sequel to the 1986 Jim Henson film "Labyrinth," as well as film adaptations of the 1980s toy properties "Visionaries" and "M.A.S.K."

Perlman, according to an old article on the Marvel website, was recruited into the Marvel writing room way back in 2009 and was offered the opportunity to write a spec script for a "lesser" Marvel property as a test of her style and working capabilities. She selected "Guardians of the Galaxy," a Marvel title that had been rebooted by authors Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning the year before. Perlman said to her interviewer that this was a common way for Marvel to test screenwriters in the early days and that several others had undergone the same process. Because she liked sci-fi, Perlman was equal to the task, and she spent two years in the Marvel "boot camp" working on "Guardians."

Eventually, Gunn came aboard and rewrote the script that Perlman had put together. This meant that Perlman faced the possibility of having her name removed from the project. No matter how much was altered, it only seemed right that Perlman should at least be credited for her contributions (and for bringing "Guardians" to the MCU's attention in the first place).

In the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, the people around Perlman revealed the struggle she went through to get credited for conceiving the "Guardians" screenplay and the help she got in that task.