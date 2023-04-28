Star-Lord Is Searching For The Real Peter Quill In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

What sets James Gunn's superhero movies apart from the rest is his attention to character. His heroes begin always begin anything but; rather, they're selfish people broken by the past who find new purpose together. This, plus the right blend of humor and earnestness that most of his contemporaries can never strike, means that Gunn's movies do the "found family" trope much better than other blockbusters.

Aside from some detours in "Avengers" movies (and writing decisions that Gunn contests), the Guardians of the Galaxy have been Gunn's sole purview. That means he's crafted their character arcs as arcs, rather than just whatever characterization the shared universe demands. So where does that leave his lead, Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?"

/Film's Jenna Busch attended a press conference headlined by the "Guardians" cast. There, Pratt spoke about where Quill is at in this comic trilogy capper. Asked if his character is "sad" after the rough ride he's been through across these films, Pratt answered:

"He's lost. He's definitely lost. He's a guy, and there's a wonderful monologue that Bautista gives that comes from Mantis, that Quill is the guy who needs to learn how to swim. He's been hopping from lily pad to lily pad, woman to woman, relationship to relationship. That's a pretty human condition I think. Oftentimes we find ourselves in a relationship or the affiliations we have with a team or a family [...] so he's a guy who's searching for who he is."

In explaining Quill's arc, Pratt emphasized that each movie featuring Star-Lord has been about him trying on a new identity.