James Gunn Doesn't Agree With The Choice To Have Star-Lord Doom The Universe In Avengers: Infinity War

In Anthony and Joe Russo's 2018 superhero flick "Avengers: Infinity War," a genocide-focused space alien named Thanos (Josh Brolin) was hellbent on acquiring six all-powerful stones that, when assembled, could essentially grant any wish. Thanos, a military man, was deeply concerned about over-population and poor resource allocation throughout the universe. Because he was raised as a soldier and wasn't terribly imaginative, Thanos' only solution for said problems was to kill off half of the universe in a single instant. Hence his need for Infinity Stones.

Because the stones were ineffably mystical, acquiring them took some work. One of the stones would only be given to him, for instance, if he made a blood sacrifice by throwing a loved one off a cliff. He chose to murder Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), his adopted daughter. This angered and dismayed Peter (Chris Pratt) a.k.a. Star-Lord, the kind-of leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who had recently fallen in love with Gamora.

Star-Lord learned of Gamora's death at a crucial moment in the movie. A group of superheroes, using all their supernatural resources, had managed to temporarily hypnotize and incapacitate Thanos. If Star-Lord managed to pull Thanos' Infinity Stones off of his hand, then the day would be saved. When Thanos, even hypnotized, let slip that Gamora was dead, Star-Lord winced in pain and punched Thanos in the face instead. That only woke him up and made him mad. Thanos fled and continued to gather up his gems. If Star-Lord had focused on the task at hand, the movie would have been over and the audience could have gone to get Johnny Rockets that much sooner.

James Gunn, the director of Star-Lord's 2013 debut film, "Guardians of the Galaxy," recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he hated what the character did.