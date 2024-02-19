Madame Web's Box Office Is Bad Enough To Squash Sony's Spider-Man Spin-Off Plans

Sony Pictures needs to head back to the drawing board with its Marvel universe because "Madame Web" crashed and burned in every way imaginable over the weekend. The studio's latest "Spider-Man" franchise spin-off film hit theaters on Valentine's Day against "Bob Marley: One Love." Conventional wisdom would tell you that the superhero movie would easily beat the middle-of-the-road music biopic. That's not what happened and, frankly, it wasn't even close.

"Madame Web" pulled in just $26.2 million across its first six days of release, counting from Wednesday through the Monday President's Day holiday. It made just $15.3 million over the weekend, coming in second to "One Love." The biopic pulled in a surprisingly large $28.6 million over the weekend and $52 million over its first six days, including a record-breaking opening day in Jamaica. Paramount gets to celebrate, while Sony is left to pick up the pieces because it's only going to get worse from here for the company's big comic book adaptation.

The movie now ranks as one of the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics films in history, currently sitting at just 13% on Rotten Tomatoes (you can read /Film's review here). That led to terrible word of mouth and it is expected to fall off a cliff in its second weekend. The odds of "Madame Web" even matching the $167 million global total posted by "Morbius" in 2022 are slim. When the hurdle to clear is lower than one of the biggest blockbuster bombs of a given year, things are truly dire.