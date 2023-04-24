Kraven The Hunter Footage Reaction: The Latest Spider-Man Spin-Off Goes For The R-Rating [CinemaCon 2023]

Another year, another CinemaCon! /Film's own Ben Pearson is attending the yearly film showcase in Las Vegas, and has the first word on some really cool exclusive trailers and footage presentations—including the upcoming Spider-Man villain spin-off "Kraven The Hunter." CinemaCon debuted some clips from the film which comes out in the fall, and needless to say, there is a lot to discuss.

The movie is set to be the fourth installment in Sony's Spider-Man cinematic universe — yes, here's another one to remember — after their other villain films "Venom," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and 2022's favorite meme "Morbius." It's definitely interesting to see them branching out so hard into the villain canon, and it'll be fun to see where this one goes. The new "Kraven" film is directed by J.C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

As for casting, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular villain and his alter-ego Sergei Kravinoff, Ariana DeBose plays opposite as his love interest Calypso, and "The White Lotus" breakout star Fred Hechinger rounds out the leading roles as Kravinoff's half-brother Dmitri, also known as Chameleon. Additionally, Christopher Abbott and Alessandro Nivola are playing villain roles, though exactly which were unconfirmed until this footage. Russell Crowe and Levi Miller are also part of the cast in undisclosed roles. Judging by this cast alone, this film looks exciting ... and the footage speaks for itself.