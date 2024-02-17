Bob Marley: One Love Scores Jamaica's Biggest Box Office Opening Day Ever

There's music in the air. Following the mammoth success of "Bohemian Rhapsody," which grossed $910.8 million at the box office following its release in 2018, studios rushed to get the ball rolling on other music biopics, and it's an investment that has mostly paid off. The latest success story is "Bob Marley: One Love," directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green ("King Richard") and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir (a.k.a. the Ken who brought his drumkit to the beach), which is continuing to dominate the six-day holiday frame after beating "Madame Web" to the No. 1 spot by a huge margin on Valentine's Day. Of particular note is its success in Marley's home nation of Jamaica, where "One Love" has scored the biggest box office opening day of all time.

By the end of Friday, its third day of release, the domestic box office total for "Bob Marley: One Love" stood at $25.3 million (per Variety). It's now tracking to gross somewhere in the $46 million range over all six days, including the upcoming President's Day holiday on Monday. Over the traditional three-day box office weekend (Friday to Sunday) it will gross an estimated $28.3 million.

That's almost exactly halfway between the opening weekends for Elton John biopic "Rocketman" ($25.7 million) and Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" ($31.2 million). Those movies ended up grossing $195.3 million and $288.6 million, respectively, at the worldwide box office by the end of their run. But it's worth noting that both of those had preview ticket sales rolled into their opening weekend stats, inflating them slightly compared to the midweek opening for "Bob Marley: One Love." Despite that midweek debut, the Marley biopic had the biggest opening day out of all three movies.

With a production budget of $70 million, "One Love" could easily break even with a box office run along "Rocketman" lines, but it has the potential to climb much higher thanks to an equally promising start overseas.