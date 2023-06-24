Tales From The Box Office: World War Z Overcame Disaster To Become The Biggest Zombie Movie Ever

One reason that horror movies have remained such a constant in Hollywood is that they can be made on the cheap and, that being the case, bring the potential for high rewards. Just look at "The Blair Witch Project" or "Paranormal Activity," which were made for pennies and grossed hundreds of millions. But horror can also be a fertile ground for genuinely great storytelling, well beyond cheap thrills. That's what drew one of the world's biggest movie stars, Brad Pitt, to the genre when he turned "World War Z" into a passion project as both star and producer. The only problem? Pitt brought some pretty expensive tastes along with him.

"Can we take this genre movie and use it as a Trojan horse for sociopolitical problems, and what would the effect on the world be if everything we knew was upside-down and pulled out from under us?" Pitt said to The Hollywood Reporter in January of 2012, long before "World War Z," the disastrously expensive adaptation of Max Brooks' beloved zombie novel of the same name, hit theaters after one of the most infamously tumultuous productions in modern Hollywood history. Despite the eye-melting blockbuster budget, countless issues, breakdowns with the crew, and even a weapons raid, the film defied the odds to become the biggest zombie movie in the history of zombie movies — and one of the biggest horror movies ever.

In honor of the movie's 10th anniversary, we're looking back at "World War Z," how it came to be, what went wrong once cameras started rolling, how the budget ballooned to nearly $200 million in a historically cheap genre, what happened when the movie finally hit theaters after multiple delays, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?