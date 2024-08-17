How Alien: Romulus Avoided Going Straight To Hulu Like Predator Prequel Prey

"Prey" is an interesting contrast to "Alien: Romulus," and not just because the two franchises' central monsters have gone head to head more than once. In an interview with Collider, producer John Davis said that director Dan Trachtenberg had begun developing "Prey" during the filming of "The Predator," which took place years before the COVID-19 crisis. Yet by the time its release was announced, it had been given the same treatment that "Alien: Romulus" initially got: the straight-to-Hulu release strategy.

Apparently, Álvarez (who is friends with Trachtenberg) pushed for a theatrical release for "Alien: Romulus," which 20th Century Studios eventually granted. "I remember making an announcement to everybody that this movie was going to [be] in theaters, and there was a big cheer," he said, indicating that the change came mid-production. "I was like, wow, even the gaffer cares that this goes into theaters!" When the film was first announced, 20th Century Studio president Steve Asbell said that "Alien: Romulus" was greenlit for Hulu "purely off the strength of Fede's pitch." As he explained, "It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven't seen before."

Based on this anecdote alone, you might think that another high-profile sci-fi/horror entry like "Prey" (the better of the two, if reviews of "Alien: Romulus" are anything to go by) could have made it to theaters after all. Fans of "Prey" have been daydreaming about what life would've looked like if it got a theatrical release since the day the movie dropped on Hulu, and all the recent talk of "Alien: Romulus" switching from streaming to theaters is drawing comparisons between the two across social media. Yet it seems likely that "Prey" never could have gotten the theatrical route, no matter how much its creative team pushed. For one thing, the movies weren't due out at the same time, and "Romulus" was luckily born into a landscape in which people have decided to return to theaters.