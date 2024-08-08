Alien: Romulus Poised To Be The Perfect Killing Machine At The Box Office

It has been a full seven years since a new entry in the "Alien" franchise has graced the silver screen. Director Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant" arrived in 2017 and failed to generate enough interest to justify a continuation of those prequels. Now, under the Disney regime, the Xenomorphs are back in action, this time with a new director behind the camera for "Alien: Romulus." With a stripped down premise, the promise of lots of practical creature effects, and excitement from horror fans, this one is poised to be a late summer surprise at the box office.

"Romulus" is eyeing a debut in the $41 to $51 million range when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That would be a huge win for Disney and 20th Century Studios. The film is directed by Fede Alvarez, of "Don't Breathe" and "Evil Dead (2013)" fame. "Covenant" opened to $36.1 million and finished its run with $74.2 million domestically. It only earned $240.8 million worldwide, far less than 2012's "Prometheus" ($403 million worldwide). In short, Alvarez's film is set up for a nice run, particularly if reviews are strong.

This is all particularly impressive given that when Alvarez's new "Alien" film was first announced in 2022, it was going to be dumped directly to Hulu. This would have been similar to Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator" prequel "Prey," which was met with widespread acclaim and was left to languish on Hulu without a theatrical release. The belief is that "Prey" would have done quite well for itself in theaters, but of course, we'll never know. Fortunately, it seems Disney learned not to make the same mistake twice. Not only is some theatrical revenue better than no theatrical revenue, but this movie looks like it's going to be a straight-up, unqualified hit.