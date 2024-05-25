45 Years Ago, Alien Became One Of The Most Important Box Office Hits In History

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"In space, no one can hear you scream." Few cinematic taglines have managed to become as immediately identifiable as this one. While it needs no introduction, the tagline was attached to director Ridley Scott's seminal 1979 classic, "Alien." Regardless of genre, it is one of the most highly regarded and influential films ever made. It was also, not for nothing, a huge hit in its day, only to become an even bigger hit as the years have rolled on. Put plainly, it's one of the most important box office success stories in history.

"I thought it was a small movie," said Sigourney Weaver, the film's lead, in an interview with Reuters in 2019. "It had a tiny cast and a brilliant young director." Scott, already in his 40s, wasn't all that young, as directors go. He was brilliant, though, as the world would soon discover when his sci-fi/horror masterpiece was unleashed upon the world.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Alien" in honor of its 45th anniversary this week. We'll go over how "Star Wars" influenced the film's direction, how H.R. Giger crafted the now-iconic Xenomorph, what happened when it hit theaters, the vast sphere of influence it had on cinema, and what lessons we can learn from it in the modern context. Let's dig in, shall we?