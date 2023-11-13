The Disturbing Alternate Ending To Alien Explained

Ridley Scott's "Alien" changed the playing field for science fiction and horror in 1979. Starting with a haunted house story in space, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) endures a never-ending nightmare that builds to a terrifying chase through an empty, self-destructing ship. Winding up in a locked room with the titular alien, best known today as the first Xenomorph in the franchise, Ripley's story is a triumph of human will versus the natural hell of space.

As with most films, the vision behind "Alien" went through a series of changes before it launched into theaters. Arguments with artist H.R. Giger over the religious and then psychosexual shape of the Chestburster eggs caused controversy early on, and an early preview of what would later become the Queen Xenomorph's ability to web up her egg hosts are hallmarks of the fandom. But there's one other huge change that, thankfully, never had a chance to make it to canon. Ellen Ripley, an icon of women in film, almost didn't survive her last encounter.