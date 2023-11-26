Passing Out Became A Regular Occurrence On Set Of Alien

One of the more appealing details of Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi film "Alien" is that it looks weirdly down-to-earth. It takes place centuries in the future and is set mostly on board a massive spacecraft, but the characters all wear common white t-shirts and cotton undergarments and speak like ordinary working-class miners. This is not the stuffy, formal world of "Star Trek." This is a future world of grunts, laborers, and normies. "Alien" is one of the few sci-fi movies that feels legitimately lived in.

But, since it was still a space-bound sci-fi adventure film, space suits were still going to be necessary. The crew of the Nostromo occasionally left their craft and explored planets that have unbreathable atmospheres, requiring them to suit up like ordinary 20th-century Earth astronauts. The film's space suits were designed by John Mollo, and they rested on an aesthetic matrix that included the drawings of artist Jean Giraud (aka Mœbius), 1979 NASA, and centuries-old samurai armor. The suits are not slick or sexy, coming across instead as plain and utilitarian. They only look cool in how tactile and functional they are.

They also weren't comfortable. Actors Veronica Cartwright and Tom Skerritt talked about the suits for a making-of documentary called "Fear of the Unknown," and they mentioned how a simple design flaw — an outlet for their breath — caused the already hot suits to heat up even further and nearly suffocate the wearer. It seems that throughout the process of shooting the spacesuit scenes, several actors passed out. Eventually, a nurse had to be brought in with an oxygen tank to make sure the actors could breathe.