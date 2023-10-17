How Aliens Broke Sci-Fi Ground Through Lambert

One of the more interesting hidden-in-plain-sight details from the "Alien" franchise is how James Cameron's "Aliens" established that Veronica Cartwright's character in "Alien" was trans. We get a glimpse of Lambert's personnel file during a heated meeting between Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the Weyland-Yutani head honchos, and while it's only a flash on the screen, her file clearly states that she transitioned from male to female at birth and suffered no "trauma related to gender alteration."

Who is responsible for that bit of information? Is it James Cameron himself, the writer and director of the film, who is known for his stringent attention to detail? Maybe. It could also have been the art director or anybody in that department who was tasked with making the graphic displayed in this scene.

Whoever it was ended up doing kind of a groundbreaking thing, especially for 1986, when the world was in the grips of gay panic and the AIDS epidemic was running rampant. Establishing a well-known character from a massive movie as transgender was a bold move, but it, surprisingly, has roots to the very beginning of this franchise.

In the original screenplay for "Alien," Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett intentionally wrote all the characters to be genderless. They don't break down in traditional male and female archetypes. Even though O'Bannon used male pronouns for every single crew member in the script, he made sure to include a note that stated unequivocally that the crew were unisex and that all parts were interchangeable for men or women.