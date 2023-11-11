John Hurt Wasn't The Original Victim Of Alien's Famous Chestburster Scene

It's easy to take for granted the weirdness and shocking nature of the extraterrestrial's lifecycle in Ridley Scott's seminal 1979 horror film "Alien."

In "Alien," John Hurt plays Kane, a crew member of the futuristic space tug Nostromo who finds an outsize, leathery egg while exploring a mysterious alien vessel. The egg opens, and a strange monster — part lobster, part bladder — leaps out and grabs his face. He immediately goes comatose. Later, it is discovered that the monster, while still attached to his face, has inserted an unsettling biological tube down his throat. Kane's crewmates are unable to remove the monster from his face; when they pull on it, it begins to strangle Kane with its tail, and when they cut it, it bleeds acid that can eat through metal.

After a spell, the monster drops off Kane's face of its own volition and dies. What happened? It's only when Kane is enjoying a meal with his crewmates that the horrors of the facehugger are revealed. Kane begins to have some sort of attack, convulsing and choking and screaming in pain. He falls on his back on the dining table and wails as blood explodes from his abdomen. From within his stomach, another creature — a phallic thing with teeth — bursts out. It skitters away, leaving Kane dead.

These details are a well-worn part of the pop media landscape now, but in 1979, it must have seemed unbearably strange. The clawed monster used Kane's body as an incubator. That likely made men writhe in discomfort and women who have been pregnant shudder in recognition.

As was covered in Empire Magazine's oral history, however, Hurt wasn't director Ridley Scott's original choice to play Kane. Initially, Scott cast British actor Jon Finch from "Macbeth" and "Frenzy" in the role.