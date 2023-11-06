Patrick Stewart Drew From A Number Of Sources To Create Star Trek's Captain Picard

If one were to broadly characterize each "Star Trek" show into a small handful of themes, one might say that the original "Star Trek" from 1966 is about bravery and balance. The characters are presented as bold — if not clumsy — frontiersman, frequently relying on their instincts and their brash confidence to escape difficult situations. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) often employs clever military tactics to outwit enemies. At the same time, he relies on the advice from his cold, emotionless first officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy) just as much as he relies on the passionate, angered responses of his very human medical officer Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley).

In contrast, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is about the power of intellect, the importance of management skills, and the eternal solution of diplomacy. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) often asks for input from his entire senior staff, stands somewhat aloof, and celebrates ancient literature. Only occasionally did he let the façade slip and go riding in a dune buggy. One might say that "Star Trek," for all its cardboard artificiality, was the more natural show while "Next Generation" was more aggressively mannered.

This was a detail that Stewart latched onto when he was constructing Jean-Luc Picard for the first time. In terms of human details, Stewart knew that Picard was an English-speaking French man and that he preferred Earl Grey tea. It was up to the actor to construct a whole role out of those details, and he recalls — in his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir" — starting with the self-reminder that "Star Trek" took place in a sci-fi universe of the utmost formality. And what other characters had Stewart played that spoke in a mannered, formalized fashion? Why, the characters from Shakespeare, of course.

Other inspirations followed.